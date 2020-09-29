Titans Cancel Practices After Detecting NFL’s First Coronavirus Outbreak

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in front of several thousand fans. Blake Farmer WPLN News

The Tennessee Titans are the NFL’s first team to manage a sizable outbreak of the coronavirus. Tests that came back Tuesday morning showed eight positive cases — all of which the team says were asymptomatic.

Three of the eight cases are players, and everyone was sent home from the MetroCenter practice facility, perhaps for the rest of the week.

The Titans beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in a mostly empty stadium, and an assistant coach with the Titans had already reportedly tested positive on Saturday and didn’t make the trip. The Vikings say they have not had any positive cases, but they too are suspending in-person practice.

Both teams are still scheduled to play this weekend, with the undefeated Titans slated to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but an NFL spokesperson says decisions will be made day-by-day.

Heading into Week Four of the season, the NFL had until now managed to steer clear of any major coronavirus complications.