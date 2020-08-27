Titans Sit Out Practice In Solidarity And Protest Of Police Brutality Toward Black Men

Safety Kevin Byard and quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke Thursday about why the team decided not to practice in solidarity with other professional athletes who are protesting police brutality toward Black men. Courtesy Tennessee Titans via Twitter

The Tennessee Titans were scheduled to practice Thursday. Instead, team leaders decided they would sit out in solidarity with other athletes in protest of police brutality toward African Americans.

They released a brief, unscripted video press statement. Safety Kevin Byard, who is Black, shared that his second child was born Sunday — a son.

“And I have no clue what I’m going to tell them or what kind of world they’re going to grow up in in this country,” the former MTSU recruit says. “I’m begging and pleading to the powers that be, to please, please, we’re crying, spilling my heart out, that we need change as soon as possible.”

WATCH LIVE: Titans Titans players address media https://t.co/6Ks4F8z9TU — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 27, 2020

Coach Mike Vrabel said he was proud of the team and that he hopes to resume practice Friday, though he’s deferring to players.