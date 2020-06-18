Nashville Police Chief Announces Retirement, Amid Widespread Calls For Reform

Police Chief Steve Anderson will retire as soon as the city finds a replacement, Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday morning. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson is retiring after 10 years leading the department, Mayor John Cooper announced this morning.

“Chief Anderson, who has served the city honorably in this role since 2010, will retire at the conclusion of our national search and hiring process,” Cooper said in a statement. “Over the next several months, my office will organize input from the entire community as we find the right leader for this next chapter of community safety in Nashville.”

Cooper wrote on Twitter that his search committee will also consider internal candidates from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“We need to find the best chief for Nashville,” he wrote. “To serve and protect is the greatest calling.”

The news comes as thousands of Nashvillians have taken to the streets over the past few weeks, protesting police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement. About 200 residents also called into a recent Metro Council meeting, urging lawmakers to cut funding to the department — though the council ultimately voted this week to increase next year’s police budget.

Additional funding was also allocated in the FY21 budget to equip all police officers with body cameras, which officials first promised to do nearly four years ago.

The city is now in the process of reviewing the MNPD’s use-of-force policies, as part of former President Barack Obama’s Mayor’s Pledge.

Cooper’s office is also working to smooth the relationship between MNPD and the Community Oversight Board, a new Metro agency tasked with investigating allegations of police misconduct. Anderson and oversight staff have repeatedly butted heads since the agency was formed last year.

However, Anderson has also been lauded for handing out hot chocolate to protesters during early Black Lives Matter protests and reforming the department’s use of traffic stops, after multiple studies found that black drivers were pulled over at disproportionate rates.

The chief was recently appointed to Board of Directors of the Police Executive Research Forum, a D.C.-based think tank that helps law enforcement agencies implement reforms. In 2016, PERF awarded him its Leadership Award, which recognizes, “individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of law enforcement, and who exemplify the highest principles and standards of true leaders in policing on a national level,” according to a newsletter from the time.

“Chief Anderson is a thoughtful and effective leader – a dedicated public servant who has the admiration of his officers and the thanks of a grateful Mayor for his years of service to our community,” Cooper said.

For background, you can read more of our coverage of Chief Anderson here.

Several local officials and activists have already started sharing their reactions on Twitter:

Council member Freddie O’Connell says Anderson “brought a new professionalism” to the department and thanks the chief for his service.

Jamel Campbell-Gooch, vice chair of the Community Oversight Board wants the panel to be involved with hiring Anderson’s replacement, and also be granted the power to fire the police chief in the future.

Gicole Lane, who helped to spearhead the Nashville People’s Budget Coalition, which asked city leaders to defund the police department, says the announcement is long overdue. Her uncle, Timothy Lamont Lane, was killed by a Nashville police officer several years before Anderson became chief.

