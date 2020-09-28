Nashville Police Chief Applicant Pool Is Set, Review Panel Chosen

Fifty-seven applicants have applied to lead the Metro Nashville Police Department. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Fifty-seven people have applied to be Nashville’s next police chief. Following an initial review process that took place in recent weeks, the applicants will be evaluated by a newly selected search committee established by Metro Human Resources.

“The experiences and the knowledge they bring to this process will ensure that we have outstanding finalists,” Metro HR Director Shannon Hall says in a news release.

The review panel is set to meet in October to help establish a list of finalists who will be interviewed by the committee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who makes the final hiring decision.

The search for a new top cop began after former Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson abruptly announced his retirement during widespread calls for police reform.

Deputy Chief John Drake was appointed as the city’s interim chief in August. He is vying for the permanent position and was praised Monday night by a powerful figure in Nashville politics, Bishop Joseph Walker, who held a forum for Drake at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Drake told the audience that he plans to fully give Nashville’s Community Oversight Board unfettered access to police reports that would not otherwise be public. Anderson had an icy relationship with the group, which was formed by a ballot referendum.

MNPD chief search committee members:

Chief Deb Faulkner of the Franklin Police Department

Jill Fitcheard, executive director of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board

Mark Gwyn, former director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Victor “Torry” Johnson, former Davidson County district attorney

Diane Lance, department head of Metro’s Office of Family Safety

WPLN News’ Blake Farmer contributed to this report.