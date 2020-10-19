Nashville Narrows Its Search For New Police Chief To 5 Finalists

Five finalists have been selected to move forward in Nashville's search for a new police chief. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Five finalists have been selected to move forward in Nashville’s search for a new police chief. They were selected by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro Human Resources Tuesday morning.

The opening drew 57 applicants in September after former Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson announced his retirement in June.

Deputy Chief John Drake, who’s drawn praise from local church leaders, took over for Anderson in August. He’s since tried to make the case that he should be permanently appointed to the position.

The city’s search committee includes community members and current law enforcement officials.

The remaining candidates are scheduled to interview with a panel of policing experts and residents from organizations including, nonprofit Conexión Américas, American Baptist College and the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, on Oct. 29 and 30.

Finalists will also be required to answer questions from the Mayor’s Policing Policy Commission, and meet with public safety employees and community leaders before advancing to be appointed by Mayor Cooper.

MNPD chief candidates