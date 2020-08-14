Nashville Mayor Says His New Policing Commission Will Set The Agenda For The Next Chief

Metro Nashville police officers surrounded Central Precinct wearing riot gear on Saturday, June 6, in anticipation of demonstrators during the March For Justice. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled plans Friday for a new commission to reduce police use of force and reimagine public safety. It’s part of a nationwide call to action from former President Barack Obama in response to George Floyd’s killing and the protests that followed.

A diverse group of local leaders will be digging into the department’s training, policies and community interactions. And Cooper has recruited some big names in the city, including former Mayor Karl Dean and Judge Richard Dinkins, a renowned civil rights activist, who will spearhead the group.

But the commission, which has been in the works for a few weeks now, is already facing scrutiny.

First, there’s the issue of so-called task force fatigue. Some people say they’re tired of rehashing the same traumas over and over again, without a guarantee that anything will change.

“It feels like we’re doing things that we’ve already done before,” Community Oversight Board Vice Chair Jamel Campbell-Gooch said at a board meeting in late June, a few days after the mayor first announced his plans to form a use-of-force commission. “It seems to be an extreme disconnect, because mayors previously have done this before.”

With the mayor’s office changing hands three times in as many years, similar work regarding police reform has been replicated by subsequent administrations. Former Mayors Megan Barry and David Briley both partnered with community members and policing experts to discuss issues facing the Metro Nashville Police Department, including teen violence, body cameras and traffic stops.

“It just feels like we’re running on a treadmill,” Campbell-Gooch said.

Cooper has asked the new commission to produce a report as quickly as possible — and no later than October, when he plans to pick a new police chief. He says their recommendations will play a central role in the interviewing process and serve as a blueprint for the department’s next leader.

In a letter, Cooper asked commission members to recognize what the police department does well and also identify where it falls short. He said the group would be split into three committees: one focused on community relations, one on the department’s recruitment and retention strategies, and one on training and policies.

“Individual police officers did not make these policies. They did not decide to invest — or not invest — in behavioral health services, housing and education. Elected officials did. But police officers have had to deal with these consequences,” Cooper wrote. “It is time to rethink that.”

Past struggles over records

It’s unclear how much power the commission will really have. The mayor asked the oversight board’s research team to lead their review of police use of force weeks ago. Such an endeavor requires a thorough analysis of department records, including the reports that officers fill out after using force.

But MNPD has already denied several dozen of their records requests, saying the documents are part of an ongoing investigation or can’t be shared because they include information about juveniles. Getting records has been a continuing issue for the COB, which has agreed to keep all necessary materials confidential but still doesn’t have the same guaranteed access as other law enforcement agencies, like the district attorney’s office.

Oversight Executive Director Jill Fitcheard compared the dispute over records to “Groundhog Day” at a meeting earlier this week.

“My concern here is that these use-of-force reports are important to the work that we do,” she said. “And, when they continue to deny us these records, it raises many flags, in my opinion, that they don’t want us to see what’s in these reports. And I’m super concerned about that.”

The COB is hoping to reach a new agreement with the police department that builds on the powers established in a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies earlier this year. They’ve also asked to the Metro Council to create a process to approve subpoena requests from the oversight board, which will be voted on next week.

More: Read Mayor John Cooper’s full announcement here.

The members of the commission include:

Karl Dean, co-chair of Police Policy Commission, former mayor and public defender of Nashville

Richard Dinkins, TN co-chair of Police Policy Commission, judge on the Court of Appeals for the State of Tennessee

Ashlee Davis, vice president, AllianceBernstein, chair of the Community Oversight Board

Phil Ponder, former councilmember

Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, managing partner at Finn Partners

Russ Pulley, Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee chair

Bob Fisher, Belmont University president

Whitney Washington, political director of Stand Up Nashville

Melissa Blackburn, judge of Division II General Session Court

Bob Allen, SWAT team instructor

David Esquivel, founding member of Bass Berry

Mac Huffington, founder and owner of Mac Productions

LeShaun Oliver, captain with Vanderbilt University Police Department

Juliana Ospina Cano, executive director of Conexión Américas

Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee

Robert Sherrill, CEO and founder of Imperial Cleaning Systems/ Impact Youth Outreach

Chris Jackson, pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church

Sabina Moyhuddin, executive director of the American Muslim Advisory Council

Phreadom Dimas, youth leader at the Oasis Center

Darrell Talbert, president of ICON Entertainment

Larry Woods, chairman of Wood & Woods Attorneys at Law

Jimmy Greer, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Tom Turner, president and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership

Reggie Miller, president of the National Black Police Association’s Nashville chapter

Nawzad Harami, manager of the Salahadeen Center

Meera Reddy Balal, founder of the Women’s Healthcare Initiative

David Fox, financial markets trader and former chairman of the Nashville Board of Public Education

Rachel Freeman, president and CEO of the Sexual Assault Center

Clifton Harris, president and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Torry Johnson, former district attorney of Metro Nashville and Davidson County

Demetria Kalidemos, executive producer of the Nashville Banner

Lonnell Matthews, clerk of Davidson County Juvenile Courts

Amanda Lucas, licensed clinical social workers and criminal justice member of Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH)

Bruce Maxwell, pastor of Lake Providence Baptist Church

Sharon K. Roberson, president and CEO of the YWCA

Larry Turnley, violence interrupter with Gideon’s Army

John R. Faison, pastor of Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Manuel Delgado, owner of Delgado Guitars

Gary Moore, former councilmember, retired Nashville firefighter and officer with IAFF Local 140

Worrick Robinson, member of Robinson, Regan and Young PLLC

Eli Foster, blue-ribbon MNPS teacher

Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.