The Tri-Star State: Recapping The Legislative Special Session

Protesters at the War Memorial Plaza say the new legislation is already causing them to rethink their approach. Samantha Max WPLN News

The special session for the Tennessee General Assembly has ended, but the controversy coming out of it is still going strong.

The state extended wide ranging protection for businesses and schools from COVID-19 lawsuits. And one measure essentially ended a months-long racial justice protest near the capitol steps. That bill caused splits even between members of the Republican supermajority.

WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Samantha Max have been covering the debates inside and the protests outside. They say the new legislation is already causing the demonstrators to rethink their approach.