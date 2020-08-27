Another Tennessee Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

State Rep. Bill Beck is now the second Democrat to turn up sick with COVID-19 following the recent special session of the state legislature.

Minority Leader Karen Camper was ill at the start of the session and left early, though she had not yet tested positive for the coronavirus. A later test confirmed her illness was COVID-19.

The Nashville lawmaker says he didn’t develop symptoms until Aug. 23, 11 days after the end of the special session. Still he believes he caught the virus during the session.

“Unfortunately, staying safe is a group effort and the General Assembly as a whole failed to follow the medical advice of wearing a mask and social distancing while in Nashville for the special session,” he says in a statement. “I will be shocked if I am the only member who caught COVID-19.”

Two Republican lawmakers did not attend the special session because of COVID-19. Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, was just released from the hospital Wednesday after a week in the ICU related to a coronavirus infection. Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, was quarantining but would not say whether he tested posted.