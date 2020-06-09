Tennessee Republican Lawmaker Apologizes On House Floor After Racist Comment To Colleague

Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, made a racist comment about fried chicken directed at Democrat Joe Towns — a black man— on Monday morning. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Listen /

An East Tennessee Republican publicly apologized Monday evening after making a racist comment to one of his colleagues.

The white representative said he will now work with his black colleagues on achieving “racial reconciliation.” But the lawmaker he apologized to says it will take more than an apology.

It all started when Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, made a racist comment about fried chicken directed at Joe Towns, D-Memphis, a black man.

That took place during a committee hearing Monday. Hours later, Carter apologized on the House floor.

“I made an inappropriate and deeply regretful comment that hurt my friend Joe’s feelings,” Carter said, while crying. “I am never as hurt as when I hurt someone else.”

Carter said it was an “off-hand attempt at comical comment.” His remarks come during a time where thousands of people around the world are protesting systemic racism.

Towns, who has been in the legislature for 26 years, told WPLN News this is the first time someone has made a racist remark toward him in committee.

“Carter is smart. He’s been around for a long time,” Towns said. “And I would think he would know better.”

Towns didn’t hear the comment initially as he was speaking with another representative.

“You don’t make chicken (jokes), watermelon (jokes), black face — all that bull—t,” Towns said. “You don’t do that.”

He said Carter’s apology is a good start, but not enough. Towns says he expects to work with the Republican to address systemic racism via policy.

“When you are in trouble you say anything,” Towns said. “But the proof is in the pudding and pudding is time. It takes time to tell, and we are going to be watching.”