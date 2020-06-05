Thousands March Through Downtown Nashville In Youth-Led Demonstration Against Systemic Racism

Demonstrators lay down for a moment of silence for George Floyd during a march against police brutality in downtown Nashville. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

A crowd estimated in the thousands — many of them teens and young adults — marched through downtown Nashville this afternoon in a demonstration against police brutality and systemic racism.

The protest, organized by a group calling itself Teens for Equality, looped from Bicentennial Mall, through the downtown and past the Tennessee State Capitol before ending back at the mall.

“Show me what unity looks like. This is what unity looks like,” the crowd is chanting. We’re walking back toward the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/kFnFAqOK19 — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) June 4, 2020

Marching behind a banner that read “Black Lives Matter,” the group was met by riot police when they reached Lower Broadway. But there have been no reports of confrontations or arrests.

Demonstrators also lay down for a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death has set off a wave of protests around the country.

Many of the speakers were teenagers. They were at times emotional as they shared their experiences with discrimination and racial profiling.

Those of voting age were urged to register and cast ballots in November.

“If you don’t vote in November, you can’t be angry in December,” this young woman says. Then the crowd erupts in a chant: “Vote, vote vote,” they yell. pic.twitter.com/8jJleHuu59 — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) June 4, 2020

And a view of the crowd: pic.twitter.com/mpk0sWhF0U — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) June 4, 2020

Samantha Max and Sergio Martínez-Beltrán contributed to this report.