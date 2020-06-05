Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Thousands March Through Downtown Nashville In Youth-Led Demonstration Against Systemic Racism

Demonstrators lay down for a moment of silence for George Floyd during a march against police brutality in downtown Nashville.Sergio Martínez-BeltránWPLN News

A crowd estimated in the thousands — many of them teens and young adults — marched through downtown Nashville this afternoon in a demonstration against police brutality and systemic racism.

The protest, organized by a group calling itself Teens for Equality, looped from Bicentennial Mall, through the downtown and past the Tennessee State Capitol before ending back at the mall.

Marching behind a banner that read “Black Lives Matter,” the group was met by riot police when they reached Lower Broadway. But there have been no reports of confrontations or arrests.

Demonstrators also lay down for a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death has set off a wave of protests around the country.

Many of the speakers were teenagers. They were at times emotional as they shared their experiences with discrimination and racial profiling.

Those of voting age were urged to register and cast ballots in November.

 

 

Samantha Max and Sergio Martínez-Beltrán contributed to this report.

Filed Under: WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.