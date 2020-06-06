Protesters Assemble For Vigil and ‘March For Justice’ At Downtown Nashville Pedestrian Bridge

Demonstrations grew in size in Nashville the past week. Another is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

This is a developing story. For live updates from the event, follow WPLN News journalists Damon Mitchell (@damonmtll_) and Rachel Iacovone (@racheliacovone).

Tennessee residents are gearing up for another day of protests in response to racism and police brutality.

Organizers of the latest Nashville event, a vigil and “March for Justice,” includes the Somali Students’ Association at Middle Tennessee State University. The group tells WPLN News the purpose is to stand in solidarity against injustices locally and on a national level.

“This [police brutality] is not something that started today,” says Mohamed Gure, an organizer. “We want to use our voices and energy to stand shoulder to shoulder with the African American community.”

A prior march on Thursday, organized by teens, was estimated at more than 10,000 people. Gure says he hopes there will be even more protesters today, with a large presence from Middle Tennessee’s Somali and Muslim communities.

In a statement, organizers said in order to achieve justice, the “mission can only be realized by recognizing privilege and leveraging power to create equitable spaces.”

We recognise that our society is at a pivotal juncture where we must step up to build a better system and Justice for our Black people and communities of color here in the Volunteer State. The Black Community in our country has been oppressed, abused, and ignored for far too long pic.twitter.com/gU5OTJ7FtJ — Somali Student Association MTSU (@mtsu_ssa) June 4, 2020

The rally will begin at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge at 2 p.m. before traveling into downtown. It will include a moment of silence — which is expected to take place at the Metro Courthouse — and a march through Broadway and other downtown areas.

Other Saturday events are scheduled in Clarksville and in Winchester.