Nashville Venues Push To Maintain Live Concerts After Uptick In Statewide COVID Cases

Beginning August 2, 2021, City Winery in The Gulch will require customers to provide a recent negative COVID test, or proof of vaccination to enter its concert hall. Courtesy City Winery

Some of Nashville’s music venues are making policy changes and putting out new messaging about the COVID-19 pandemic, as concern grows about the Delta variant.

City Winery is among the first local businesses to require customers to provide a recent negative COVID test or proof of vaccination to enter its concert hall. The new policy takes effect Monday.

The company estimates a majority of its patrons are already vaccinated. Those who attend the venue will also be required to wear masks unless on an outdoor patio. While not as strict, Bridgestone Arena is again encouraging all concert-goers to wear masks.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged fully vaccinated people to cover up indoors if they live in high-spread communities. Most of Tennessee is considered high-spread, with just 40% of residents vaccinated. This has led some residents to call for a new city-wide mask mandate.

A spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department told WPLN News that while health officials aren’t discussing reinstating a mask mandate, they are “following the CDC’s guidelines by recommending those vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear a mask when in settings that might place them at-risk.”

Nissan Stadium, which is hosting a concert performance headlined by legendary country music singer Garth Brooks, is recommending masks for non-vaccinated attendees.

Brooks’ show was originally promoted as an effort to break the stadium’s all-time attendance record. It’s part of a wave of major shows that the artist began putting on this month. In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Brooks said he’ll keep the live music going as long as it’s safe to do so.

“Our job is to gather people in mass numbers. If that’s a bad thing, then we need to stand down, and that’s what we’ll do,” said Brooks. “And it’d be an honor, as much I hate to do it. It’d be an honor because it’ll feel like you’re doing your part.”