New CMA ‘Summer Jam’ Will Also Air As Primetime TV Special

Fans gather on Nashville's riverfront for the CMA Fest in 2019. Courtesy Country Music Association

A newly announced two-night concert at the end of July will feature big name acts in Nashville, including Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and others.

The Country Music Association’s new “CMA Summer Jam” will take place at the Ascend Amphitheater. It will also be recorded as a primetime TV special to air later in the summer on ABC.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday. A portion of the concert’s revenue will go to the CMA Foundation, which is the educational arm of the association. The foundation’s programming is usually bolstered by the annual CMA Fest, but that event was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID.