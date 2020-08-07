Nashville Will Limit Alcohol Sales And Consumption In Downtown And Midtown, Starting This Weekend

Crowds have returned to the honky tonks, bars and restaurants downtown and in Midtown, but city officials are worried the party atmosphere could spread COVID-19. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has issued a new public health order that will prohibit downtown and Midtown restaurants and bars from selling alcohol to patrons who don’t intend on drinking inside their establishment or at home. It will take effect Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

In recent weeks, the city has been pressured to be more aggressive in enforcing the city’s mask mandate. Today’s announcement follows criticism that the first person to be arrested for violating the order was a Black man who is experiencing homelessness and not partygoers.

Order 10 prohibits: