Nashville Will Limit Alcohol Sales And Consumption In Downtown And Midtown, Starting This Weekend

downtown Nashville honky tonks
Crowds have returned to the honky tonks, bars and restaurants downtown and in Midtown, but city officials are worried the party atmosphere could spread COVID-19.Tony GonzalezWPLN News
Nashville Mayor John Cooper has issued a new public health order that will prohibit downtown and Midtown restaurants and bars from selling alcohol to patrons who don’t intend on drinking inside their establishment or at home. It will take effect Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Alcohol consumption will be restricted inside downtown and the Gulch.Courtesy Office of Mayor John Cooper

In recent weeks, the city has been pressured to be more aggressive in enforcing the city’s mask mandate. Today’s announcement follows criticism that the first person to be arrested for violating the order was a Black man who is experiencing homelessness and not partygoers.

Midtown is also covered by the order.Courtesy Office of Mayor John Cooper

Order 10 prohibits:

  • the open consumption or possession in an open container of any alcoholic beverage outside of permitted establishments;
  • any sale of alcohol by a restaurant except when sold for consumption on premises or for off-premises delivery;
  • any sale of alcohol by a limited service or restaurant or bar except when sold for off-premises delivery; and
  • all curbside and to-go sales of alcoholic beverages.

