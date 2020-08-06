Tennessee Reports Deadliest Day Of Pandemic So Far

Scroll down for an interactive version of this chart.

Tennessee just had its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with 42 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The previous record was 37 deaths on July 23. In the two weeks since then, the 14-day average has continued to climb and now stands at 19 per day.

Newly reported cases and hospitalizations were also higher than average today.

One percent of all coronavirus cases in Tennessee ends in death, but it’s much more deadly if the case is severe enough to require hospitalization. Nearly 1 in 4 of those hospitalized with the virus have died.