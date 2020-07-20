Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund Is Depleted

Brian Hassett is the president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Nashville, which oversees the city's COVID-19 Response Fund. Courtesy Metro Nashville Network

Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund — which funnels money to nonprofits helping people in need — is essentially depleted.

That’s after the latest round of grants, totaling $1.3 million.

The United Way of Greater Nashville oversees the fund and announced Monday morning that it may not have any more to give. Its leaders are again asking corporations and philanthropists to help.

“We’re all tired. This has gone on longer and affected many more people than any of could have anticipated. But we’re not giving up,” wrote Brian Hassett, president and CEO. “We need a lot more funding. We need a lot more of our local businesses, corporations and private foundations to step up and help our community weather this storm.”

The latest round of giving focused on supplying nonprofits with personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies. A full list of recipients is available online.

In all, the fund has given out $4.9 million since March, and has about $150,000 on hand.