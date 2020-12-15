Nearly Half Of U.S. Cities With Fastest Growing Coronavirus Cases Are In Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visits Cleveland High School at the end of October. Cleveland is now among the cities with the fastest growing coronavirus cases in the country. TN Photo Services

Tennessee is all over a top-20 list from the New York Times, but this is nothing to celebrate.

The New York Times COVID-19 tracking site lists the top 20 cities where the coronavirus is growing the fastest. Nearly half of them are in Tennessee — mostly in the eastern half of the state.

As of Tuesday morning, Sevierville ranks at No. 5 in the country. That’s followed Cleveland, Athens and Greeneville. Cookeville, Crossville and Tullahoma also make the list. And Jackson was added Tuesday at No. 20.

Knoxville and Morristown were bumped from the list Tuesday, which changes daily according to state reports of new coronavirus cases.

Of all the Tennessee municipalities appearing in the top 20 surging cities, only Knoxville has consistently required face coverings since July.

Tennessee also stands out on the Johns Hopkins University tracking site, with the state in a more critical situation than anywhere else in the country. For the past two days, Tennessee has announced more than 10,000 new cases — far surpassing previous daily records.