Tennessee Reporting Twice As Many COVID Cases Than During The Worst Point Of The Summer Surge

Cpl. Samuel Ross performs a COVID-19 nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Cheatham County on April 3. Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro via Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

The state has reported more than 20,000 new COVID cases, in just the past couple of days.

Over 11,000 new COVID cases were reported Sunday, and that doesn’t appear to be a one-off. The state added another 10,000 cases on Monday.

To put things into context, the very worst day of the summer spike in cases is about half of the daily average now.

More than 1 in 5 tests are now coming back positive, and hospitalizations also continue to climb, reaching a new record almost daily.

More than 2,700 people are hospitalized in the state as of Monday afternoon, and after reaching 100 deaths in a day for the first time last week, an average of 67 people with COVID are now dying in the state each day.

