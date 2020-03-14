NoHandsNashville: An Artistic Way Of Combating Coronavirus

Artist Bryce McCloud created this poster as part of Metro Arts' #NoHandsNashville campaign.

The Metro Nashville Arts Commission is joining the city in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The group launched #NoHandsNashville, a social media campaign that incorporates art from local artists and groups.

“We can’t test people for the virus,” Emily Waltenbaugh, the group’s communications specialist said. “But … we can encourage people to be helpful to one another.”

Waltenbaugh said the commission reached out to partner organizations and artists and presented the idea for those who wanted to collaborate.

The Belcourt Theatre created a video that shows alternatives to hand shaking.

Bryce McCloud also contributed to the project.

He created a poster that says “Say howdy without the hands.”

“I feel like we’ve all had these awkward moments recently where you are like, ‘Gosh! You know, I really like this person, I want to shake their hands,'” McCloud told WPLN News Saturday. “But that’s not the right thing to do right now. To say I love you is like better said from afar.”

In Nashville, we take care of each other. Let’s keep each other safe and follow this #NoHandsNashville advice from Bryce McCloud @isleofprinting: say howdy without a handshake.

💪 🤠 💓 Follow the @NashvilleHealth's COVID-19 recommendations at https://t.co/dktNfINnV4. pic.twitter.com/24xF9h9Mce — Metro Arts / Nashville Office of Arts + Culture (@MetroArtsNash) March 12, 2020