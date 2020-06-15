Nursing Home Visitation Resumes This Week, But Many Won’t Meet State’s Criteria

A resident of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing receives a guest through a closed window. At nursing homes in Tennessee, visits have been conducted only through closed windows because nursing homes have proven to be the most dangerous place for COVID-19 outbreaks. Gallatin Center for Rehab via Facebook

Visitation resumes today in Tennessee nursing homes, but on a very limited basis. In several counties, including Davidson and Rutherford, the spread of coronavirus remains above the allowable threshold (see interactive map here).

And some nursing home operators are also opting out, for now. Signature HealthCARE says its battle with the virus is “far from over.” Its nursing home in Cookeville experienced dozens of COVID cases and at least five fatalities.

“We all look forward to the day when residents, families, and staff can celebrate and hug in person,” Tennessee operations president Steve Fleming says in a written statement. “But we must reach this goal safely, and with a plan in place that cannot be rushed or compromised, for the safety of all involved.”

The company is still completing the first round of state-ordered, facility-wide testing and some of its centers are in counties where visitation is not yet allowed.

The state’s new guidelines to allow visitors in long-term care facilities, released June 10, include testing all staff every week and no new positive cases for at least 28 days.

But most of the visits would have to occur outdoors. To see a patient in their room, the visitor would have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test within the last 72 hours.

“Our hope is to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement last week. “We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at facilities.”