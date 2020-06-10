Nursing Home Visitations To Resume In Some Parts Of Tennessee

Tennessee is reopening visitation at nursing homes. Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says the rollout will begin in “counties with lower disease burdens” and facilities must agree to comply with very specific guidelines.

The state is allowing three options: outdoor visitation, indoors through a Plexiglas barrier and “very limited” in-room visitation for patients who aren’t physically able to do the other two.

“And I do acknowledge that these are quite restrictive. But that’s OK,” she says. “Because we need to do everything we can to protect this most vulnerable population while allowing for their social and emotional well-being.”

Piercey says all nursing home residents and staff members will have been tested by the end of the week. The state’s original goal had been the end of May.

Long-term facilities will also start weekly retesting of staff, beginning no later than July 1.