Photos: Downtown Nashville Two Weeks After The Devastating Christmas Day Bombing

Caution tape blocks off the area across the street from the bomb site on January 6.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News
Two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, the debris has been moved from the roadway. But in many ways, the damage on Second Avenue looks the same. That’s because it was such a destructive hit to the historic district that building owners are only just now beginning the lengthy recovery and rebuilding process.

An engineer’s initial inspection this week found five buildings will likely undergo at least partial demolition, and several remain at risk of additional collapse. Metro has ordered owners to hire structural engineers to complete detailed reviews by Jan. 18.

At the same time, pedestrian access resumed Friday evening for the portion of Second Avenue south of Commerce Street. Some businesses on that stretch are expected to reopen soon.

And so-called “moving days” are taking place Saturday and Sunday for residents and businesses, with Metro granting limited vehicle access and fire department employees helping to move belongings.

WPLN’s Rachel Iacovone was escorted by city police through the blocked-off area on First and Second avenues to take the following photos.

The site of the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville nearly two weeks later. At left is the AT&T transmission facility where Anthony Warner’s RV exploded, cratering the street.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Holes in the road and side of the AT&T transmission facility, along with charred trees and light poles, show where the RV exploded on Christmas Day 2020.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

 

Damaged and destroyed buildings on the opposite side of the street from the Second Avenue bomb site in downtown Nashville.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Debris is piled on the east side of Second Avenue, across from the site of the Christmas Day RV explosion.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

The buildings that housed Music City Suites, residential lofts, and restaurants including Rodizio Grill and The Melting Pot were badly damaged during the Christmas Day bombing. The building will likely undergo some demolition.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Caution tape blocks off the area across the street from the bomb site on Jan. 6, 2021.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Destroyed windows, doorframes and even walls are visible on Second Avenue nearly two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Wood and glass debris still line Second Avenue nearly two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing. This view looks south from the corner of Second Avenue and Church Street.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

At the intersection of Second Avenue and Church Street, a fence blocks curious residents and tourists from entering the area that’s filled with debris and damaged buildings that carry a risk of more falling material.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Some of the damaged and destroyed buildings on Second Avenue nearly two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

A worker stands in the middle of debris-laden Second Avenue on Jan. 6, 2021.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Many Second Avenue businesses, like luxury hotel Studio 154, boarded up their entryways after the Christmas Day bombing blew out windows and even walls across several blocks.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

The Old Spaghetti Factory on Second Avenue is filled with debris on Jan. 6, 2021.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

A pile of wood and glass debris sits outside a building on First Avenue that was damaged by the Christmas Day bombing.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

The windows on McFadden’s were blown out by the Christmas Day bombing.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Windows were blown out on First Avenue by the Christmas Day bombing.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Workers board up windows on a Second Avenue building on Jan. 6, 2021.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

Nashville firefighters displayed a U.S. flag near the bombing site on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

A mural from I Believe in Nashville that reads “I Believe in Heroes” was quickly put up outside of the Hard Rock Café in downtown Nashville to honor the six Metro Nashville police officers who evacuated residents in the early morning hours of Christmas Day and potentially saved lives before the blast.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News

