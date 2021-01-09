Photos: Downtown Nashville Two Weeks After The Devastating Christmas Day Bombing

Caution tape blocks off the area across the street from the bomb site on January 6. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Two weeks after the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, the debris has been moved from the roadway. But in many ways, the damage on Second Avenue looks the same. That’s because it was such a destructive hit to the historic district that building owners are only just now beginning the lengthy recovery and rebuilding process.

An engineer’s initial inspection this week found five buildings will likely undergo at least partial demolition, and several remain at risk of additional collapse. Metro has ordered owners to hire structural engineers to complete detailed reviews by Jan. 18.

At the same time, pedestrian access resumed Friday evening for the portion of Second Avenue south of Commerce Street. Some businesses on that stretch are expected to reopen soon.

And so-called “moving days” are taking place Saturday and Sunday for residents and businesses, with Metro granting limited vehicle access and fire department employees helping to move belongings.

WPLN’s Rachel Iacovone was escorted by city police through the blocked-off area on First and Second avenues to take the following photos.