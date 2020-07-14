Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Police Will Start Enforcing Nashville’s Mask Mandate On Broadway

Lower Broadway Nashville pandemic
Samantha MaxWPLN News
The Nashville police department will begin enforcing the city’s mask mandate starting Wednesday, with a focus on downtown.

The department says teams of school resource officers will be stationed on Broadway and handing out civil citations to people who aren’t wearing masks. That could result in a $50 fine. If people don’t accept a civil citation, they may receive a misdemeanor citation.

There are some exemptions to who’s required to cover their face, including children under 13, people who “cannot medically tolerate” a face covering, people eating or drinking and people outdoors.

Nashville implemented a mask mandate in late June, but some bars and residents have complained about the lack of enforcement downtown, where the honky tonks are still drawing tourists.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates, Health Care, WPLN News

