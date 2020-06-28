Nashville Mandates Masks: Here’s Where You Don’t Have To Wear One

The Born Again Church in Nashville hosted a prayer vigil Saturday, June 27, where many attendees wore masks. Office of Mayor John Cooper via Twitter

Correction: This post has been updated following the receipt of the complete order, which includes the addition of a blanket exemption for children 12 and under.

Nashville’s mask mandate takes effect at midnight, according to the order signed Sunday afternoon by chief medical director Michael Caldwell. The requirement applies both inside and outside in public places, and violations are punishable with civil and criminal penalties, up to a class C misdemeanor.

More: Download the amended order here

Who is exempt?

Children 12 and younger

Those who cannot “medically tolerate” a face covering (they are not required to show proof of a condition)

People working alone in a separated office space

Places that remain mask-free:

Anyone’s home

Vehicles (except public transportation, taxis and ride-hailing services)

Schools, from kindergarten through higher education

Houses of worship

State-controlled buildings

Circumstances that are exempt:

When wearing a face covering could pose a safety risk, like climbing a ladder or during heavy physical exertion

When identification is needed for a transaction

Swimming, walking, hiking, biking or running

While outdoors in public, but maintaining 6 feet of distance from non-household members

While the order says violations can result in penalties, the enforcement will not officially begin until July 3.

On Friday, members of the Metro Board of Health were in a rush to impose the mask requirement and suggested they could amend the order later, if needed.

Aside from the exemptions, the order says face coverings have to be worn “at all times by members of the public,” specifically including “common areas” in commercial and residential buildings. Property managers will be expected to enforce the requirement.

The order, written since Friday afternoon, cites Saturday’s count of 350 newly confirmed cases in Nashville as a major reason to impose a mask mandate and slow the spread of the virus.