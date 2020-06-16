Protesters Return After Being Detained At Tennessee Capitol

Protesters pray on the grounds of the Tennessee capitol as state troopers protect barricades to block entry to the building. Sergio Martinez-Beltran WPLN

Protesters have returned to the state Capitol on Tuesday morning, where a handful have been demonstrating against police brutality since Friday afternoon.

During Monday night’s legislative session, about 70 activists tried to enter the House chambers. Only five of them were invited inside, because of coronavirus restrictions, and everyone decided to remain outside.

Around 11 p.m., 21 protesters were detained after they were given a 30-minute warning to leave. Two were arrested for public intoxication, and the rest were cited. But state troopers have not yet said what those citations were for.

One demonstrator had been detained earlier in the evening for crossing a barrier but was immediately released.

HAPPENING NOW: Group of 70+ people lead by @brotherjones_ is trying to make its way into the Tennessee Capitol. Troopers blocking the entrance. Now they are moving to a side entrance. @WPLN pic.twitter.com/zDJdGE434q — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) June 15, 2020

Protesters have been asking to meet with Gov. Bill Lee to discuss a range of grievances. Aside from law enforcement concerns, they also include a request to remove the bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest from the capitol.

On Tuesday morning, demonstrators were again staring down troopers guarding the Capitol. They say they won’t leave until the governor meets with them.