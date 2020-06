A crowd of thousands took a knee in remembrance of George Floyd on Lower Broadway during Saturday's March for Justice. Alexis Marshall WPLN News

A wide range of demonstrations, all centered around police brutality and systemic racism, brought thousands of people to downtown Nashville this weekend. Still others took place throughout Middle Tennessee.

The WPLN News team followed some of the protests, rallies and calls for change this weekend. Read more about Saturday’s march here, or follow along in photos below.