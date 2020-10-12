Season 2, Episode 7: The Recruitment Divide

The myriad public school options that parents can be liberating — or exclusionary. William DeShazer WPLN News

There was a time when the decision of where to send your child to school was relatively simple: public or private. Now, in Nashville and many other cities, those choices have multiplied exponentially.

In large part, it’s because of white families — a way to keep them in the public system, but on their own terms. But with so many choices at play, things have gotten messy. Judgment is cast. Pedagogy is ruthlessly ranked. Gossip and chatter steer decision making. And information begins to splinter.

In this episode, we follow two mothers whose experiences in choosing a school couldn’t be more different.



The Promise is written and produced Meribah Knight. Edited by Emily Siner, with additional editing by Anita Bugg, Tony Gonzalez, Samantha Max, Sergio Martinez-Beltran and Damon Mitchell. Fact-checking and research by Sam Zern. Advising for this season by Savala Nolan Trepczynski and Alex Kotlowitz. Mixing by Jakob Lewis of Great Feeling Studios. The music is by Blue Dot Sessions.