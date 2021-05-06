Senate Wraps Up Legislative Session With Song

Senators ended the legislative session by singing a series of songs about their experiences. Sergio Martinez-Beltran WPLN News (FILE)

In the final day of 112th General Assembly, legislators tensely debated bills on education curriculum, judicial changes and medical marijuana.

But in the middle of a grueling debate over unemployment benefits, lawmakers took a recess with a complete shift in tone — and broke into song.

Republican Sen. Page Walley joined fellow newcomer Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat, in the tradition of “entertaining” their colleagues on the Senate floor. The pair decided to share their different experiences in the legislature as a Democrat and a Republican — all through song.

Campbell lamented the Democrats’ plight of being in the superminority, while the rest of the senators clapped along and ate popcorn. Walley poked fun at his Republican colleagues, devoting an entire tune titled “Big Frank” to Sen. Frank S. Niceley, a lawmaker from Strawberry Plains in East Tennessee.

The spectacle ended with a Senate sing-a-long, with original lyrics set to the tune of “Rocky Top.”

But these light-hearted moments came amid heated disputes that hit the Senate floor. The final day of session was characterized by tense deliberation as a flurry of impactful bills were quickly passed.

Throughout the four-month session, the Republican supermajority passed a bill allowing Tennesseans to carry handguns without a permit. They slashed the number of weeks Tennesseans can receive unemployment benefits. And they placed restrictions on transgender youth. All of which sparked intense and emotional debates.

These laws will have a real impact on people’s lives. But for 30 minutes, Walley and Campbell attempted harmony rather than discord.

Though, with limited success musically. …