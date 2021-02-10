Some Tennesseans Can Get Their COVID-19 Vaccinations At Walmart Starting This Week

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines across Tennessee beginning Friday. Courtesy Walmart Inc.

Pharmacies at more than 100 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across Tennessee are opening vaccination appointments this week for those eligible in the current phase.

The company says the doses are coming from the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and they’re being allotted to give priority to areas that lack access to healthcare.

Gov. Bill Lee said his “top priority” is getting as many people vaccinated as possible. “Due to the large footprint of Walmart stores across our state, we will be able to reach residents quickly and provide equitable and accessible vaccine distribution.”

A list of participating locations includes most cities in Middle Tennessee. That includes multiple pharmacies in Clarksville, Cookeville, Franklin and Nashville. Among the others listed are Columbia, Fairview, Gallatin, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Spring Hill and Tullahoma. Find the full list here.

Those who are 70 and older, or in the state’s current vaccine group, can sign up through the Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy websites when appointments are available, and get inoculated as soon as Friday. Times will be limited at the beginning but are expected to expand as supplies ramp up.