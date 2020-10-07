Some Tennessee Ballots Could Be Rejected. Here’s How To Avoid That, Or Fix Problems If It Happens.

For the August primary, Davidson County rejected 11 ballots because the voters failed to sign the required affidavit. Courtesy Davidson County Election Commission

Listen /

As Tennesseans start voting by mail, some have reached out to WPLN News concerned about having their ballots rejected.

That’s not unheard of. But there is a way to fix it.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, there are multiple reasons why a ballot would be rejected — like a lack of signature on an absentee ballot envelope, or a signature or voter details that doesn’t match what’s in the state’s system.

Ballots received after Election Day would also not be counted. And, election officials mean it.

For the August primary, Rutherford County rejected 122 ballots for being late, while Davidson County rejected 11 ballots because the voters failed to sign the required affidavit.

So voters have to exercise caution. But, there is still a chance for a ballot to be accepted, even if it is initially rejected.

It’s through the absentee ballot cure process.

Julia Bruck, spokesperson for the secretary of state, told WPLN News the election commission will send a written notice by mail, along with a second set of absentee voting supplies.

“However, most of the signature curing process takes place at the time the person requests the ballot,” Bruck said in an email. “So, if there is an issue, it is normally identified at the time the request is being made.”

Since all absentee ballots have to be received by mail by close of polls on Election Day, some voters could have ballots rejected without sufficient time to make the fix. Those voters could still vote in person and would be given a provisional ballot.