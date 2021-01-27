TBI Is Investigating A Shooting By A Police Officer On Brick Church Pike

Police say an officer shot someone who was a robbery suspect. TBI is now investigating.

Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting by a police officer Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident along Brick Church Pike, which they say happened in the parking lot of an Exxon gas station at the intersection with Trinity Lane.

In a tweet, the police department claimed the man was a robbery suspect. “Suspect has been taken to a hospital. No officers injured,” they wrote.

Police oversight staff have responded to the scene, Metro Nashville Community Oversight Director Jill Fitcheard said at a board meeting Wednesday afternoon. The agency conducts independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct and use of force.

This is a developing story. Early reports of police shootings are often inaccurate, and we will note any updates as we confirm them.