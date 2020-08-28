Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency Through September

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed several executive orders Friday to extend COVID-19 emergency measures. Courtesy of Tennessee Health Department
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has extended a state of emergency and other COVID-19 measures through at least the end of September.

Lee signed a series of executive orders Friday that will allow government bodies to continue meeting virtually, as long as they make every effort to livestream the gathering. They also urge Tennesseans to keep practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings — though there’s still no state-wide mandate.

Visitation will remain limited at long-term care facilities and businesses; restaurants and bars will still be expected to comply with the state guidelines. For those who want to drink from home, curbside delivery is still allowed.

The executive orders also extend measures to:

  • Maintain widespread access to telehealth
  • Limit barriers for people to enter the healthcare workforce
  • Expand testing and medical capacity
  • Extend deadlines to postpone in-person education, gathering or inspection requirements
  • Allow employees to continue working remotely when possible
  • Allow remote notarization and witnessing of documents

