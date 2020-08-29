Williamson County Eases Mask Requirements

Williamson County's mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 29. Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

Officials in Williamson County have decided not to extend the county’s mask mandate, citing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The mandate took effect in July and will expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The decision comes a day after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended a state of emergency through the end of September to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, despite the expiration of the mandate, face coverings will still be required in all county-owned buildings and local courts. The mandates in Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will remain intact, unless lifted by the Boards of Education.

But while Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson is leaving it up to business owners to decide whether or not to require masks in their private establishment, he is encouraging “all citizens to continue to wear face coverings to slow the spread and show respect and concern for their neighbors.”

As of Friday, there were 1,129 active cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.