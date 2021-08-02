Tennessee Officials Propose How They’re Going To Enforce The New State Law That Limits Teaching Of Race In Schools

The Department of Education has put out proposed rules on how to enforce the state's new law, which limits teaching race in the classroom. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools via Facebook

The Tennessee Department of Education put out proposed rules Monday on a new state law that limits teaching race in schools. It spells out how people can file complaints, and what enforcement of the vague law will actually look like.

The law passed this spring by the General Assembly doesn’t even mention the words “critical race theory”, though that’s how many of them were known as they passed in a slew of states. Instead it prohibits teaching any concepts that might make a student feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish or another form of psychological distress” because of their race or sex.

The rules released by the state Department of Education call for people to report potential violations to their local district to investigate. And Not just anyone can file a complaint — they must have a current connection to the school district, whether that be students, parents or employees.

Then the district has 60 days to investigate and rule. People who aren’t satisfied can appeal to the department of education, and districts that break the law can be fined up to $1 million for every violation.

The Department of Education’s proposed rule is available here, and any feedback must be submitted by August 10.