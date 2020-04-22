Tennessee Prisons Launch Hotline For Inmates’ Loved Ones To Ask COVID-19 Questions

Two days after the Tennessee Department of Correction announced that at least 170 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, it’s launching a hotline to field questions from people with friends and family behind bars.

The department says a “live analyst” will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer questions about COVID-19 testing, the prison system’s response to the coronavirus and protective measures that have already been taken.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said in a press release that inmates have been encouraged to “stay in close contact with their families through frequent, no-cost telephone calls and through letters.”

State prisons halted in-person visitations on March 12 to limit the number of people potentially carrying the virus from flowing in and out of its facilities. In the meantime, inmates who can’t afford calls through the prisons’ paid phone service can make two free five-minute phone calls per week through the end of April.

However, multiple people whose family members are incarcerated have told WPLN News that they’ve had trouble getting in contact with both their loved ones and prison officials in recent weeks.

Parker said the phone line will serve as another tool to keep families informed.

“We are all working hand in hand during this time,” he said. “I appreciate the cooperation of the inmate population in maintaining a high level of sanitation and adhering to the necessary adjustments we have had to make.”

TDOC says all inmates and employees have been given masks and that officials are using contact tracing to track COVID-19 in prisons. However, the state said earlier this week that it doesn’t plan to test all inmates for the coronavirus at this time.

Anyone with questions can reach the hotline at 1 (866) 858-0380. TDOC has also answered frequently asked questions on its website.