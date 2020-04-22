Brentwood-Based American Addiction Centers Begins Testing All Rehab Patients For COVID-19

courtesy AAC

Every patient in rehab communities run by American Addiction Centers will now be tested for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not.

The Brentwood-based addiction treatment chain says in a press release the tests will be conducted by the company’s in-house lab, which has spent the last few weeks obtaining the necessary supplies.

Few treatment providers run their own labs. AAC’s lab will charge each patient’s insurance for the test, according to a spokesperson, but usually the co-pay is waived. The lab says it can now process as many as 2,400 tests a day, turning around the results in 48 hours.

AAC says COVID-19 has been a deterrent to treatment for some patients. The publicly traded company has already had trouble in recent years filling up its 11 inpatient facilities, 24 outpatient centers and multiple sober-living facilities.

A big drop in patient volume led shares of the company to plummet. Late last year, it was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.