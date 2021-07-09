Tennessee State University Offering Up To $10K To Community College Transfers

Tennessee State University is expanding its scholarship program in an effort to propel more community college students into four-year degree programs. Courtesy Tennessee State University via Flickr

Tennessee State University is expanding a scholarship program that will provide up to $10,000 to transferring community college students.

To qualify, students have to demonstrate financial need and be fully accepted into the university. That means having at least a 2.5 grade-point average.

The scholarships are funded by a mix of private, state and federal funds. Students can use them to pay for housing, meals, tuition and classroom fees.

This is on top of receiving support services that are already provided to transfer students. The university says the goal is to enroll from each of the state’s 13 community colleges.

“It’s a part of TSU’s ongoing effort to expand its commitment to students,” says Terrence Izzard, the university’s associate vice president for admissions & recruitment.

The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students interested in transferring to TSU should apply by July 31.