Tennessee’s Community Colleges And Trade Schools Considering Tuition Increase

Tennessee's community and technical college students could pay more in tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. Nashville State Community College via Twitter

The Tennessee Board of Regents is weighing a small tuition and fee increase for the next academic year. The governing body over the state’s community and technical colleges will vote on the increase on June 18.

The Board of Regents’ business committee, which made the recommendation, says it’ll help offset cost-of-living adjustments for college staff members.

The increases, according to the board, would equate to $24 per trimester at trade schools and $42 to $45 per semester at the community colleges.

This means there will be a slight increase in what some students pay for a credit hour.

“What we are recommending is a $3 increase in the hourly base rate [at community colleges],” says Danny Gibbs, who heads the board’s Office of Business and Financial Operations. “So that would take the rate from $168 to $171.”

Tuition and fee revenue from the 2020-2021 academic year is down nearly $40 million because of COVID — although colleges did receive federal CARES ACT funds.

The board will also vote on whether to temporarily suspend fees at colleges that charge extra to take online classes.