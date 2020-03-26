Tennessee Tornado Damage Rises To $68M, As More Counties Qualify For Federal Aid

Three more storm-damaged Tennessee counties have qualified for federal aid from the flare up of deadly tornadoes on March 3.
The state has also shared its latest cumulative damage assessment: $68 million in infrastructure and recovery costs.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the storm killed 25 people statewide, damaged or destroyed more than 4,000 structures — including five public schools — and initially knocked out power for more than 101,000 residents.
More: See the National Weather Service description of all seven tornadoes.
The federal declaration of a “Major Disaster” opens up funds to repair roads, bridges, utilities, buildings and parks. That status was quickly given to hard-hit Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties. Now the counties of Benton, Carroll and Smith are also eligible.
TEMA says the impact to local governments includes:
- $32 million for Davidson County
- $17 million for Wilson County
- $5 million for Putnam County
- $400,000 for Smith County
- $200,000 for Benton County
- $200,000 for Carroll County
State agencies estimated more than $11 million in impact.