Tennessee Tornado Damage Rises To $68M, As More Counties Qualify For Federal Aid

The site of Carl Frazee's home has been reduced to rubble. Frazee died in the EF-2 strength tornado that was the first to touch down in Tennessee on March 3. Courtesy of Jennifer Davis-Irwin

Three more storm-damaged Tennessee counties have qualified for federal aid from the flare up of deadly tornadoes on March 3.

The state has also shared its latest cumulative damage assessment: $68 million in infrastructure and recovery costs.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the storm killed 25 people statewide, damaged or destroyed more than 4,000 structures — including five public schools — and initially knocked out power for more than 101,000 residents.

The federal declaration of a “Major Disaster” opens up funds to repair roads, bridges, utilities, buildings and parks. That status was quickly given to hard-hit Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties. Now the counties of Benton, Carroll and Smith are also eligible.

TEMA says the impact to local governments includes:

$32 million for Davidson County

$17 million for Wilson County

$5 million for Putnam County

$400,000 for Smith County

$200,000 for Benton County

$200,000 for Carroll County

State agencies estimated more than $11 million in impact.