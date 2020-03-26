WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio

Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Tennessee Tornado Damage Rises To $68M, As More Counties Qualify For Federal Aid

Benton County tornado
The site of Carl Frazee's home has been reduced to rubble. Frazee died in the EF-2 strength tornado that was the first to touch down in Tennessee on March 3.Courtesy of Jennifer Davis-Irwin

Three more storm-damaged Tennessee counties have qualified for federal aid from the flare up of deadly tornadoes on March 3.

The state has also shared its latest cumulative damage assessment: $68 million in infrastructure and recovery costs.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the storm killed 25 people statewide, damaged or destroyed more than 4,000 structures — including five public schools — and initially knocked out power for more than 101,000 residents.

More: See the National Weather Service description of all seven tornadoes.

The federal declaration of a “Major Disaster” opens up funds to repair roads, bridges, utilities, buildings and parks. That status was quickly given to hard-hit Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties. Now the counties of Benton, Carroll and Smith are also eligible.

TEMA says the impact to local governments includes:

  • $32 million for Davidson County
  • $17 million for Wilson County
  • $5 million for Putnam County
  • $400,000 for Smith County
  • $200,000 for Benton County
  • $200,000 for Carroll County

State agencies estimated more than $11 million in impact.

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.