Tornado Strikes Wilson County, Crossing Paths With March’s Deadly Storm

National Weather Service surveyors say an EF-1 tornado hit eastern Wilson County on Saturday afternoon. courtesy NWS via Facebook

The storm cells that tracked across Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon resulted in a weak tornado that spun up in eastern Wilson County, tracking nearly four miles and 100 yards wide.

The worst of the damage was when the EF-1 twisted across I-40 and toppled 18-wheelers, causing an accident with three reported injuries.

Surveying the damage Sunday, the National Weather Service says a few houses sustained damage to roofs and siding. The 90 mile-per-hour winds also took down several trees, including nearly every tree along one home’s driveway.

The track of the tornado stopped just shy of the Grant Cedar Mill lumberyard that was hit by an EF-3 tornado in early March. NWS surveyors say it’s hard to tell if the tornado kept going beyond that point, since it crossed into the remnants of the March 3 tornado.