Timeline: The Nashville Bombing, From Advance Warning To The Aftermath

The site of the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville nearly two weeks later Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

The ground shook for miles across Nashville on Christmas morning. Photos and videos of shattered glass and flames quickly flooded social media.

Within moments, it became clear that the city would never be the same. The blast was no accident.

At 6:29 a.m., a local man blew up his RV on Second Avenue North, a historic stretch of the tourism district. Dozens of buildings were damaged, hundreds of residents were displaced and phone and 911 service was disrupted across the state for days.

Many questions remain about the man who blew up his RV. But, in recent weeks, a growing body of evidence has emerged about what happened that morning, as well as a question of whether it could have been prevented.

The following timeline traces pivotal moments preceding and following the blast. Click through the arrows to the right side to follow along.

Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.