Unconventional Ceremonies Give First-Generation Graduates A Chance To Celebrate With Family

Many first-generation students in Tennessee were looking forward to graduating in front of family and friends.

But traditional ceremonies do not follow the new social distancing guidelines. So, students are celebrating virtually.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition organized a ceremony to recognize three high school and five college graduates. It was done via the platform Zoom.

“For all the graduates that are on the phone — I wish more than anything that we could be sitting together in a huge crowd of people,” Stephanie Teatro, the co-executive director of TIRRC, told those who joined the call. “But we are so happy to be celebrating all of you from our living rooms and front porches.”

These students are the first in their families to graduate.

Loved ones — including some abroad — logged in to listen to the graduates’ speeches.

Juan Aguilar graduated from LEAD Academy. He was overwhelmed with emotion when a mentor introduced him.

He encouraged the other graduates — all of them with immigrant parents — to keep fighting for what they want.

“Love will always win,” Aguilar said. “Hate will never win.”

Maria Robles, who is graduating from Trevecca Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in social justice, thanked her parents.

“These two — the ones taking video right now. They are the reason,” Robles said. “They worked their butt off along with my brother and sister-in-law. They were there for me.”

The non-traditional ceremony also allowed family members to share a few words of their own.

Robles’ sister-in-law Caitlin was one of them.

“I’m so amazed by the young women that you have become and so sorry that you are not getting the acknowledgment and the recognition in the way that you deserve,” she said.

But just because it was a virtual ceremony that didn’t mean graduates were not going to participate in one of the most important — and at times awkward parts: walking to the beat of Pomp and Circumstance.

Even if it really meant walking across their living rooms or kitchens to celebrate that they have officially graduated.