Vanderbilt Poll Shows Race, Political Divide On COVID-19 Perception And Fears

Two soldiers with the Tennessee National Guard interview Milton Henderson of Nashville before swabbing his nose for a COVID-19 test. Henderson said he felt fine but had two family members who tested positive. Blake Farmer WPLN News

Listen /

A new Vanderbilt University poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Tennesseans are satisfied with how local leaders have handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-thirds of the people said they support Gov. Bill Lee’s response.

But, divisions are still prevalent within the state, said John Geer, the co-director of the poll.

“It’s really a tale of two cities, but instead of the urban-rural differences, we’re seeing views really break much more along party lines,” Geer said in a news release. “Tennessee remains a pragmatic state overall, but partisan beliefs are shaping responses to nonpartisan issues, like the coronavirus.”

The poll asked whether Tennesseans were concerned about contracting COVID-19.

The results show that race has an impact on the responses — 76% of people of color said they are concerned about the virus infecting them or loved ones. That’s compared to 55% of whites.

Politics is even more of a divide: 82% of Democrats are afraid of getting COVID-19, while only 37% of Republicans share the same concerns.

Trump Maintains Lead On Presidential Preference

As in previous polls, President Trump seems to be the favorite presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

According to survey, 51% of Tennesseans would vote for Trump if the election was held right now.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has 42% of support. But, he has the lead among women and independents.

“The 2018 midterms revealed weaknesses in the GOP among women voters, and it doesn’t look like they’ve totally solved that yet,” Josh Clinton, a co-director of the poll, said in a news release. “President Trump is well-positioned to win Tennessee again, but six months out it’s unclear whether he’ll repeat the landslide victory he got in Tennessee in 2016 against Secretary Clinton.”

Voting By Mail Receives Somewhat Strong Support

Non-excuse absentee voting has been a controversial issue in the state.

Last week, a judge ordered the state to allow everyone to vote by mail if they choose to due to the pandemic.

Although a hot issue, 57% of the people surveyed said they strongly or somewhat support vote-by mail. An overwhelming majority support increasing early voting time frame and believe the election should be held on time.

“This finding underscores that not all issues spark a partisan response,” Geer said. “Tennesseans, collectively, have an underlying commitment to democracy.”

To read the full report, click here.