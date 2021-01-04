Weather Service: 2020 Was A ‘Devastating Year’ For Tennessee Tornadoes

On 2nd Avenue North in Nashville, an office for the Tennessee Department of Human Services was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado on March 3, 2020. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Now that it’s over, Tennessee can officially say that 2020 was an abnormally active and “devastating year” for tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says 35 tornadoes struck the state, killing 27 people, injuring hundreds more and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Middle Tennessee saw the most activity, and 24 counties in all saw touchdowns.

The strongest tornado was level EF-4 in Putnam County in March. That same storm created the EF-3 that tore through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties.

In April, a storm of similar strength but shorter duration hit the Chattanooga area.