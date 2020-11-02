What’s At Stake In The 2020 Election? Middle Tennessee Voters Weigh In.

An hour-long line of socially distant voters fill the sidewalk at the Southeast Branch of the Nashville Public Library. Alexis Marshall WPLN News

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office says more than half of active registered voters have already cast their ballots.

Emotions are running high as the election enters its home stretch, and Middle Tennessee voters say there’s a lot at stake this year.

WPLN News spoke to some of them as they chose who they want to lead the country for the next four years.

Tammy Taylor of Smyrna says four years later, she still supports President Donald Trump because he has kept many of his promises.

“I think he’s helped our economy. He’s pro-life, I’m pro-life. So I think he’s doing a good job.”

Taylor says she’s amazed Trump has gotten anything accomplished considering how much resistance he’s faced from Democrats since he took office.

Erin Doherty voted early in Mt. Juliet, and she says one of her top issues this year is the environment.

“Tell you the truth, if I was worried about my finances I would’ve voted for Trump, because if you look at his track record and my 401(k), it’s actually gone up since Trump’s been in office. But the thing that matters to me more than money is having an earth to live on.”

Still other voters are more concerned by the country’s race relations. Michael Smith of Nashville says he doesn’t like when politicians say Black people should vote Democratic just because of their race.

“[Joe Biden]’s got our people messed up and turned this election into a racial war.” Smith adds he doesn’t think Kamala Harris could run the country if something happened to Biden while in office.

Richard Asmah is a naturalized citizen from Ghana. He also voted early in Nashville, and says he’s concerned about the example the United States is setting for younger democracies around the world.

“Citizens have the right to demonstrate, make their opinions known. What do we see here now? … Sending the military to attack peaceful demonstrators? That’s not right. ”

At the close of early voting last week more than 2.2 million had already cast their ballots in the 2020 election.