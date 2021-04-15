With Appointments Going Unfilled, Nashville Invites Walk-In COVID Vaccinations

Signs in the front entrance of the Music City Center point COVID vaccine recipients in the direction where doses are being administered, after their temperature was taken at the door. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Nashville takes a big step toward opening vaccine access next week, for the first time inviting walk-ins to the Music City Center.

On Thursday, the Metro Public Health Department announced that for the first time, vaccine appointments have been going unfilled. The city has been giving about 2,000 shots a day at the convention center.

“We had planned at some point to be able to open it up to walk-ins,” says Dr. Gill Wright, the city’s medical director. “This just triggered that happening at this point in time.”

The first 500 people to arrive each day (between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.) can receive the vaccine without an appointment starting on Monday. Currently, the site is using the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The transition toward appointment-less vaccination is one of the first signs that demand for shots is letting up in Davidson County, which has had stronger uptake than most of Tennessee.

Currently, just shy of 36% of Davidson County residents have at least one dose. The goal set by Mayor John Cooper is to get to 50% by May.