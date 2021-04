Vaccinations have slowed across Tennessee. A state-based survey finds that more than half of residents are willing to get the vaccine but currently hesitant. Blake Farmer WPLN News

More than half of Tennesseans are still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state-based surveying conducted this month by the Tennessee Department of Health. But the “why” is often more complicated than a multiple-choice survey can handle.

I know from my own on-the-ground reporting that people have their reasons.