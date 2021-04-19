In Nashville, Reopening Will Continue As Vaccines Become Widely Available

Signs in the Music City Center guide COVID vaccine recipients in the direction where doses are being administered and remind them of the Nashville's mask mandate, which still applies to those who have been vaccinated. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

This weekend was the first one in a long time when restaurants and bars could stay open until 3 a.m. with increased capacity. Sporting events and concerts can now have slightly larger crowds, as well. And private gatherings can include as many as 15 people.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, who chairs the city’s coronavirus taskforce, said last week the plan is to continue reopening, despite the presence of COVID cases. He says public health’s mission is to curb disease through restrictions only when there isn’t an alternative.

“We are now getting to the point with the vaccine that there is a readily available intervention that is available to anyone at anytime,” he said. “So I think as a matter of policy, we really need to start evaluating what that means.”

Increasingly, Jahangir says people who get sick would have had a way to avoid it.

More than 30% of Nashvillians are vaccinated, and the city is now taking walk-ins at the Music City Center vaccination site.