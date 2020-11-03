WPLN News Special Report: What We’ve Learned About COVID-19

We could not have predicted public health workers helping enforce a mask mandate on Lower Broadway. But here we are. Blake Farmer WPLN News

In the last nine months, everyone has been forced to coexist with COVID-19. Tennesseans have learned how to assess the risk of gathering in groups and seen the benefits of masks. But many questions remain.

In a one-hour special Nov. 12 at noon, Nashville’s top infectious disease experts will offer the latest on COVID-19 spread in Tennessee, when to expect a vaccine and how to approach decisions about holiday gatherings. They’ll also take questions submitted by listeners. Send questions by email to [email protected].

Who

Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, which has taken the lead in Nashville’s COVID-19 testing operation. Hildreth has also used his expertise in infectious diseases and as a leading HIV researcher to lead the city’s public health response. In October, he was named to a 20-person panel for the Food and Drug Administration to evaluate the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kelly Moore, an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University and former epidemiologist for the Tennessee Department of Health. She has chased down epidemics across the world with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and wrote Tennessee’s first modern pandemic response plan. She’s now a consultant who focuses on immunization strategy.

Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt professor in the division of infectious disease and medical director for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. He’s been telling people to wash their hands and prevent the spread of influenza for more than 50 years, often on cable news programs. Now he’s helping the country navigate COVID-19.

