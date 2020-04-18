Bordeaux Nursing Home Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux has joined the list of nursing homes reporting multiple cases of COVID-19.

Six employees and 15 patients at the Signature HealthCARE facility have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

A spokesperson for Signature HealthCARE, a Louisville-based long-term care company, says the first resident at the Bordeax nursing home tested positive on April 13, while at a hospital. Two other residents tested positive shortly after.

All 71 employees at the facility were tested for COVID-19 on April 15, along with residents in one wing of the building.

Employees with the virus have been sent home and won’t be able to return to work without medical clearance, Signature HealthCARE says. The company is also continuing to test residents in other parts of the facility.

“We all know that COVID is the most fierce infection-related crisis that we have faced in decades,” Dr. Arif Nazir, chief medical officer of Signature HealthCARE Medical Partners, said in a statement. “It’s not about if, but when, most of our institutions, both acute and post-acute care, will be facing this.”

The company’s Cookeville nursing home, Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County, is facing an even larger outbreak, with dozens of confirmed cases and three deaths, according to the Cookeville Herald Register.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on nursing homes, where older residents are particularly vulnerable. An outbreak at a senior center in Gallatin has resulted in about 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than a dozen deaths.

A recent WPLN News investigation found that the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing initially downplayed the severity of the situation to first responders, before ultimately evacuating the entire the facility. Last week, the state started identifying all nursing homes with two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and publishing a list on the department of health’s website.

Two other nursing homes in Davidson County — AHC Cumberland and Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC — have also reported two or more cases of COVID-19 to the Tennessee Department of Health. Both facilities told WPLN News they could not confirm the exact number of cases or tests administered at this time. The state also declined a request to provide specific numbers.